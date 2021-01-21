Division I

The following cases were filed:

Frank A. Forsythe vs. Angela R. Forsythe. Dissolution.

James Davidson vs. Angela Davidson. Dissolution.

Timothy Francis vs. Betty Francis. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Piphorp Kouy. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jerry L. Baker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Amber Marie Mendel. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Latisha S. Gutierrez-Menjivar. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nordamian Hadley Materne. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kenneth D. Light. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Dillon K. Luzader. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kendall H. Doctorello. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Leanne L. Ware. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Ryan M. Anderson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

Rohit Sharma vs. Kayla N. Sharma. Judgment of dissolution.

Tonya Shockley vs. Bobby D. Shockley. Judgment of dissolution.

Allen L. Hill vs. Amanda L. Hill. Judgment of dissolution.

Marci A. Harris vs. Billy J. Harris. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kalob Kendall Pope. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Stephan L. Richardson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Joshua C. Seybert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Hannah Morgan Sparlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Danyel N. Simpson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kansas Teachers Community Credit vs. Kenneth Armstrong. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Cassidy R. Buchanan. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin C. Birdsong. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jamie Weller. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Melissa A. Stettnisch. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Andey W. Hunter et al. Unlawful detainer.

Kenneth Harp et al vs. Otis Graves. Rent and possession.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert L. Eastburn. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lynda Whitehead. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Jacqueline Nava. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Fredi J. Recinos. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Andry J. Sanabria Cisneros. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jeffrey M. Necessary. Take/attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit -- non-resident.

Andrew S. Bradley. Fail to void deer permit or fail to attach permit to deer.

Michael Joseph Smith. Failure to check deer as prescribed.

Joshua G. Benford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ethan J. Youngman. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection or railroad grade crossing.

Sean T. Gailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trent E. Swartzentruber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ovidio Lugo-Paniagua. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Denis A. Mancia Interiano. Fail to place vehicle not in motion as near the right-hand side of the highway as practicable.

Tina M. Pankratz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Billieann E. Jennings. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mattie M. McGuffey. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Danny Ray Miller. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Carol Monnett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cortez Lavell Jordan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Fernando Galicia Salazar. Domestic assault.

Shawn Ray Bundgard. Sale/possession of equipment or parts with altered identification numbers or equipment or parts with missing/falsified identification.

Shun'tavion L. Thomas. Murder and armed criminal action.

Noah Vann Sanderson. Domestic assault.

Janet M. Glaze. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jason A. Duncan. Robbery, armed criminal action, assault and burglary.

Jordan R. McGehee. Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Thomas Schlessman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kevin N. Schoening. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rebecca Snider-Jones et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Meghan K. Steele. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Harvey Whitehill. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Brian S. Owens. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Renee L. Payne. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Carlos Perez. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Suman Kumar Peruri. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jose C. Ramos Gonzalez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Matthew Wayne Rash. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Farrah Danielle Russo. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Victor M. Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Fatima J. Saravia. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Augustin Serrano Bautista. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Dawn M. Shioley. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Travis P. Thompson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Ashton Thurman. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Mark Tillman. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Wilfredo Tobias. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Yexson J. Torres Sarmiento. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $596.00.

Tricia J. Vance. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Orval G. Ward. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jerald L. Warth. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. Fine of $1,000.

Haley Shalon Weber. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Robert G. Weston. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Brydee Westrick. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael A. White. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Camden J. Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Dustin S. Tygart. Passing bad check and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Shock Incarceration, report ordered.

Robert K. Wilson. Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.