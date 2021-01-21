Dec. 14

• Tim Conkin, with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, met with McDonald County commissioners to conduct a Zoom meeting between his organization, Missouri Department of Transportation representatives and the McDonald County Commission. Topics discussed included the impending I-49 bypass, the dangerous intersection along Rains Road, Wolf Den Road and potential future projects to address dangerous intersections within McDonald County.

Also in attendance were Jamey Cope, Eastern Commissioner-elect; Rick Lett, Western Commissioner-elect; Stephanie Shaw and Celia Scott-Silkwood, with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission; Frank Miller and Dave Taylor, with MoDOT.

• Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Department chief, met with the commission regarding the CARES Act.

• Tonya Garvin, public administrator, met with the commission to discuss her office and the responsibilities of the public administrator.

• Western Commissioner David Holloway moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $1,409.61 from the Concealed Weapons Fund to the Law Enforcement Training/P.O.S.T. Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

• Eastern Commissioner John Bunch moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $1,037.51 from the Sheriff Civil Fund to the Inmate Security Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

• Kimberly Bell, McDonald County Clerk, informed commissioners that payroll expenses were inadvertently paid out of the CARES Act fund which did not qualify to be paid from the aforementioned fund because these expenses were covered by grant money.

Commissioner Holloway moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $82,658.48 from the Health Department Fund to the CARES Act Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

Dec. 16

• Commissioner Bunch moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $77,376.18 from the CARES Act Fund to the Health Department Fund to cover initial PPE purchases made prior to McDonald County receiving CARES Act money, but after March 1, 2020. The motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Bunch moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $47,962.79 from the CARES Act Fund to the General Revenue Fund and to transfer $441,540.22 from the CARES Act Fund to the Law Enforcement Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $316,511.70.

Dec. 21

• Commissioner Holloway moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $45,000 from the County Revenue Fund to the Health Department Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Holloway moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $42,300 from the County Revenue Fund to the Assessment Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Bunch moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $130,000 from the Health Department Fund to purchase a six-month Health Certificate of Deposit. The motioned passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Holloway moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $350,000 from the Law Enforcement Fund to purchase a six-month Law Enforcement Certificate of Deposit. The motion passed unanimously.

• Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant moved to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $500,000 from the General Revenue Fund to purchase a six-month certificate of deposit. The motion passed unanimously.

Dec. 23

• The 2020 Budget Amendment Hearing was held. The Budget Amendment message was read by McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell. Commissioner Bunch moved to accept the 2020 amended budget. The motion passed unanimously. Commissioner Holloway voted by proxy.

Also in attendance were Jamey Cope, Eastern Commissioner-elect, and Rick Lett, Western Commissioner-elect.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $948,730.41.

Dec. 20

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $177,543.16.

Jan. 4

• Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget.

Jan. 5

• Clifford Gray met with the commission to discuss Blankenship Road, between Noel and Pineville.

• Lydia Spencer met with the commission to request maintenance on Arnold Lane, east of Jane. Spencer was told that Arnold Lane is not a county road.

• Commissioners met with officeholders/supervisors regarding 2021 budget requests.