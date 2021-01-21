CBCO Seeks Donors

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area health-care facilities, is issuing a critical appeal for O Negative blood. Reserves are alarmingly low, due to very high usage levels in area hospitals and a continued decrease in donation rates due to the covid-19 pandemic. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive near them.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO Donor Centers located in Springfield, Joplin, or in Arkansas at Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. Successful donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, and all participants will be eligible to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV during the Drive 2 Save Lives event during the month of January. Information at cbco.org.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training

Training will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Plaza Theater in Lamar, Mo., and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Barco Drive-in Theater in Lamar. Please note, if attending the training at the Plaza Theater, face masks are required to be worn covering both mouth and nose at all times, per MU policy. Cost for materials is $35. Pre-registration is required.

Note: The DVD option for completing this training is no longer available. If unable to attend one of the above training events, contact your local MU Extension office for details about the mail option training or visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/pesticide-applicator-training/ to register for an online training.

This training is for producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years or older, wishing to renew or receive their private pesticide applicator's license in order to buy and apply restricted-use chemicals on their own land. License holders need to renew their licenses every five years. Call the Barton County office at 417-682-3579 or register online.