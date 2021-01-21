This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 13

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 26, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, authorized/knowingly permited a person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Dec. 14

Elaine Burwell, 29, Goodman, domestic assault and property damage

Jeremy Michael Jackson, 44, Pineville, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- no sexual conduct

Stersky Kassiano, 41, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Barney Antonio Rodriguez-Santiago, 31, Decatur, Ark., theft/stealing

Dec. 15

John Shih-Ming Ingalls, 51, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dec. 16

Justin Cole Smith, 26, Gentry, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Curtis Monroe Teague, 23, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dec. 17

Victor Arias Alanis, 22, Nixa, Mo., involuntary manslaughter

Gary Dean Drum, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Andrea Marie Murphy, 40, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing

Regina Lynn Perry, 42, Rogers, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Ryan Paul Rhinehart, 44, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and non-support

Quinton Matthew Rogers, 27, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Dec. 18

Keith Richard Hurlburt, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Lennie Fears Olsen, 27, Neosho, assault -- special victim, assault and property damage

Brenton Scott Robinson, 29, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing

Dec. 19

Moustapha S. Abdi, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Eliza Molina, 39, Southwest City, exceeded posted speed limit