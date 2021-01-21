Another McDonald County resident has died of covid-induced complications over the last week, bringing the total number to 29. A total of 83 new cases were identified in the area this week -- cutting last week's case number count in half.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 2,286. A total of 1,982 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 308 still isolated and five individuals currently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, McDonald County School District announced that six students and 2 staff members are currently testing positive for covid-19, with 72 students and 17 staff members being excluded from school as a result, as well as 7 students quarantined within the school.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the quarantined students or staff.

Officials with the McDonald County Health Department remind the public that federal funding for testing through the CARES Act ended on Dec. 31. The health department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

The first phase, 1A, places a priority on vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff as well as patient-facing healthcare workers.

Phase 1B focuses on vaccinating high-risk individuals, 18 to 64 years old, and individuals older than 65 years, as well as first responders and essential workers.

Populations at increased risk, such as prisoners and the homeless, will receive the vaccination in Phase 2, followed by all Missouri residents having access to the vaccine in Phase 3.

McDonald County Health Department officials reiterate that cases are continuing to rise and encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.