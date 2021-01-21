Ben Shoemaker, public works director, approached Anderson's board of alderman on Tuesday evening to address the need for more electronic water meters in town.

He said that each pallet contains 144 meters at a cost of $25,912.80. The council asked Shoemaker about his experience with the electronic meters already installed.

He said there are currently 231 electronic meters active and, "on a bad day," it may take 25 minutes to read all of them.

Alderman Richard Cable moved to purchase another pallet of electronic meters. The motion passed unanimously.

The council went on to discuss needed maintenance at the Robert Corcoran Sports Complex and the potential challenge of pursuing grants for a ballpark named in memory of an individual.

Council members agreed that the fields, fencing, dugouts, infields, scoreboards and plumbing at the park need work. Mayor Rusty Wilson said that Gerritt Brinks with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council is researching possible grants and resident Aaron Divine has offered to assist with grant research at no cost.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department responded to 674 calls for service last year. Abbott also presented the council with his goals for the year. He said he would like to re-do the police station inside and out, install dashcams in patrol vehicles and hire an additional officer. He explained that the station could use a new coat of paint and additional work stations, that dashcams could accompany bodycams to provide video proof of violations and an additional officer would allow for no gaps in police coverage.

The council expressed support for Abbott's ventures.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department responded to 650 calls for service last year. Abbott informed the council that oxygen tanks and bunker gear has been ordered.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported a number of equipment issues. Shoemaker said that the track broke on the street department's mini-excavator and he was able to purchase a used set for $1,000. Shoemaker said he is in the process of rebuilding two blowers and two sludge pumps at the wastewater treatment plant. He said the cost of a single replacement sludge pump is $3,500. Shoemaker also reported that the street department has been completing concrete work to cover new water lines, as well as forming a wing wall to assist the Main Street bridge.

Mayor Rusty Wilson updated the council on ongoing repairs to the Main Street bridge and Sellers Road. Wilson said the city is waiting for approval from FEMA to move forward with concrete work.

In other business, the council:

• Approved holidays to observe for 2021;

• Reviewed the budget for the first quarter of 2021;

• Paid bills in the amount of $58,825.77.