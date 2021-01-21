RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School 2021 basketball homecoming court. Front row, left to right: Flower girl Berkely Speagle and crown bearer Jett Joines. Middle row: Katelyn Townsend, freshman queen attendant; Maggie Pratt, sophomore queen attendant; Jolie Stipp, junior queen attendant; Rylee Bradley, 2021 basketball homecoming queen; Caitlyn Barton, senior queen candidate; and, Sydney Killion, senior queen attendant. Back row; Destyn Dowd, freshman king attendant; Weston Gordon, sophomore king attendant; Logan Harriman, junior king attendant; Tyler Sprenkle, 2021 basketball homecoming king; Irael Marcos, senior king candidate; and Jackson Clarkson, senior king candidate.
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman king and queen attendants Destyn Dowd and Katelyn Townsend
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County 2021 basketball homecoming king and queen Tyler Sprenkle and Rylee Bradley.
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior king candidate Jackson Clarkson escorted by Kristin Penn
SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior queen candidate Sydney Killion escorted by Eli McClain
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior king candidate Irael Marcos escorted by Ebenee Munoz
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sophomore king and queen attendants Weston Gordon and Maggie Pratt
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior king and queen attendants Logan Harriman and Jolie Stipp
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior queen candidate Caitlyn Barton escorted by Sam Barton
