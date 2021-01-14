Southwest City law enforcement officer Brittany Shappell approached the city council on Tuesday to request a cage for prisoner transport in her patrol vehicle.

Police Chief Bud Gow noted that he is opposed to the installation because the cage creates a blind spot on the road and within the vehicle.

Shappell insisted that, with the expensive gear and guns mounted in the front of the vehicle, transporting prisoners in the front seat presents a danger to officers and equipment.

Gow estimated that the cost of a cage would be about $2,000 unless a public safety grant was secured, which would cover the entire cost.

"I don't see what there is to discuss," Alderman Steven Golden said.

The council unanimously voted to grant Gow permission to pursue the public safety grant for a transport cage.

Council members also readdressed the topic of sewer and water billing for multi-unit family dwellings. City Clerk Krystal Austen presented the council with billing options. The first option charges a minimum rate based on the number of units, then charges the overage rate for each following 1,000 gallons. The second option charges for the first 1,000 gallons and then charges the overage rate for each following 1,000 gallons.

Alderman Shain Scott insisted that the first option is more fair and consistent.

The council unanimously voted to continue with the first rate option.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three motor vehicle accidents and four medical calls, as well as assisted a surrounding agency with extinguishing a commercial structure fire and a residential structure fire. Clark noted that the department received 270 calls for service last year.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued seven tickets, assisted with three lock-outs, made one arrest on an outstanding warrant, provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times, and responded to 74 calls for service. Gow noted that the department received 918 calls for service last year.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been busy trimming trees and patching holes in the roadways. He said the water department is in the process of locating two leaks and the wastewater department unplugged the sewer main on Birkes Street and has been keeping an eye on the lift station at Blankenship Park.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke about a possible sales tax rate increase for emergency services in town;

• Transferred $100 from the FYPD20 fund to General Fund in order to close the account;

• Voted to lift Southwest City's ongoing state of emergency;

• Agreed to advertise for a summer ball director;

• Approved 2020 budget amendments;

• Paid bills in the amount of $47,027.83.