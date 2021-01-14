David Shane Blevins

Jan. 25, 1971

Jan. 7, 2021

David Shane Blevins, 49, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 25, 1971, in Stella, Mo., to Lonnie and Mona (Boyd) Blevins. He was raised in Anderson and was a lifelong area resident. He worked the last 25 years at the Jane Hatchery, a division of Simmons Foods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping those in need and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Buck Lawson and Jeff Lasiter.

Survivors are his eight siblings, Ramona Lawson of Goodman, Deborah Spears of Anderson, Augusta Loving (Rick) of Anderson, Lonnie Blevins (Melissa) of Anderson, Patrica Blevins of Neosho, Dale Blevins of Rocky Comfort, Brenda Lasiter of Goodman, L.D. Blevins (Murf) of Anderson.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Tracy Cemetery with Pastor Jamey Cope officiating.

Holly Lee Bussey Bradley

May 15, 1965

Jan. 4, 2021

Holly Lee Bussey Bradley (Snow), 55, died Jan. 4, 2021, in her home after falling ill unexpectedly.

She was born May 15, 1965, in Athens, Texas. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Neosho and attended every Sunday she could and was as involved as she could be with events.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Marie Mitchell; father, Calvin Oliver Bussey; stepmom, Zora Eugenia Williams Bussey; and a brother, Micah Mitchell.

She leaves behind her fiancé, William Snow of Stella, Mo.; her daughters, Cynthia Nicole Bussey of Anderson, Mo., Micah Nicole Bradley of Stella, Icie LeeAnn Bradley of Stella; two grandchildren; and her siblings, Sheila Bearns, Richard Bussey, Toni Kerr all of Texas, Laura Hanks of Noel, Mo., Jeannie Bussey of Diamond, Mo., Carl Bussey of Choctaw, Okla.

A celebration of life will be set at a later date.

William Lawrence Burkholder

Dec. 6, 1939

Jan. 3, 2021

William Lawrence "Larry" Burkholder, 81, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 6, 1939, in Pittsburg, Kan., to Robert and Margaret (Scott) Burkholder. He married Nancy on July 10, 1959, at Southwest City, Mo. He worked as a USDA Inspector.

His survivors are a son, Michael Jon Burkholder of Noel; a daughter, Cynthia Dawn West (Stuart) of Rogersville, Mo.; a brother, Edward Gerald Burkholder of Joplin, Mo.; sister, Margaret Jean Deiker of Springfield, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

No formal services are planned.

Howard Gene Cooper

July 5, 1932

Jan. 11, 2021

Howard Gene Cooper, 88, of Jane, Mo., died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born July 5, 1932, in Bentonville, Ark., to Claude and Ruby (Mosier) Cooper. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1950 graduate of White Rock High School. He was a self-employed drywall hanger throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid baseball enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arnold Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Cooper of the home; seven children, Debbie Newbury (Malcolm) of West Fork, Ark., Cindy Wofford (Duke) of Bentonville, Debra Slinkard (Chub) of Jane, Lanna Nichols (J.R.) of Gravette, Ark., Thomas Russell of Powell, Mo., David Russell (Marsha) of Springdale, Ark., Gina Marrs (Tim) of Jane; several grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Cooper of Reno, Nev.; and a sister, Sharron Leautier also of Reno.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

A memorial has been established for the family and contributions may be left at the funeral home.

Jerry Ray Francisco

Dec. 23, 1947

Jan. 8, 2021

Jerry Ray Francisco, 73, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, while at Granby House in Granby, Mo.

He was born Dec. 23, 1947, near Goodman, Mo., to Raymond Earl and Mary Jane (Williams) Francisco. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1965 graduate of Anderson High School. He graduated from Crowder College in Neosho and MSSC in Joplin where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He was employed by the McDonald County School District as a high school math teacher, retiring in 2009 with 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid gardener and history buff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Karen Motley, Bill Francisco.

He is survived by two siblings, Vicki Keeler (Danny) of Neosho, Don Francisco of Anderson.

Private burial will take place at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Eugene Haas

Oct. 29, 1940

Jan. 1, 2021

Robert Eugene Haas Sr., 80, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Lenoir, N.C., to Henry and Bertie (Alspaugh) Haas. On March 21, 1959, in Los Angeles, Calif., he married Lucy Joyce Launius, and together they shared nearly 60 years before her passing on March 12, 2020. They resided in California before moving to Machesney Park, Ill. He retired in 1998 from Chrysler with over 30 years of employment. He enjoyed being outdoors, where his favorite activities were fishing and golfing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy Haas; and two children, Ina Hodson, Floyd Haas.

He is survived by one son, Robert E. Haas Jr. (Christina) of Loves Park, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Malonia Haas of Noel; several grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay Moon, Rita Taylor both of Tennessee.

Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Union Cemetery near Longview with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Beverly Stidham

March 3, 1957

Jan. 7, 2021

Beverly Stidham, 63, of Southwest City, Mo., died Jan. 7, 2021, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

She was born March 3, 1957, the daughter of William and Bonnie Schaffer in Gravette, Ark.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Troy Stidham; children, Gregory Stidham, Jenny (Brian) Chunestudey; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Mae B. Sutherland

Dec. 25, 1949

Jan. 4, 2021

Mae B. Sutherland, 71, of Pineville, Mo., died at her home on Jan. 4, 2021.

She was born Dec. 25, 1949, in Rogers, Ark., to Lemuel A. Oxford and Juanita M. Secrest-Oxford. In 1968, she and Clyde Sutherland were married and they were together for nearly 53 years. They enjoyed hosting cookouts with BBQ ribs at their house as well as playing cards and socializing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Buck Oxford, Betty Stewart, Clara Elliott and Lonnie Oxford.

Survivors are her husband and companion of 53 years, Clyde Sutherland; her children, Lori Byrd (Lane), Jeff Sutherland (fiancée Marla Wright); four grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Dewell Stewart; and a sister-in-law, Lana Oxford.

