Courtesy Photo Those who came to the bake sale and silent auction on Sunday in Noel had a chance to bid on several items, such as this cross. Funds went to help the families of two heroes that helped during a recent fire.

Noel neighbors came together in a big way to support two local heroes who helped their community when a Dec. 28 fire ravaged a local store and mosque.

Neighbors bought all kinds of goodies at a bake sale and bid on live auction items to raise $3,300 Sunday on Main Street in Noel, event co-organizer Deanna Berger said.

Organizers donated the funds to both families that afternoon, she said.

Abdinasir Hussein Mohamed, 29, experienced severe burns after pulling a woman from the fire which soon inflamed the African Grocery Store and adjoining mosque on Main Street. Tragically, he died two weeks ago from his burns.

Noel firefighter Blake Barrett, 22, was injured when a burnt beam fell on him as he entered the first building while fighting the fire. He was taken to Mercy in Joplin, where doctors said he has three compression fractures on vertebrae No. 5, 7 and 8. As of press time, he was scheduled to see a neurosurgeon on Jan. 13 for an update on his prognosis and plan of action.

After learning of the two men's heroic actions, several concerned residents wanted to help in some way. Berger and other neighbors felt the need to honor them and assist their families.

The community overwhelmingly responded, she said.

"We had a steady stream of buyers and bidders all day, with several people just giving donations," she said.

Noel is a unique place that celebrates 49 different cultures, according to Berger. When the fire destroyed the African Grocery Store and nearby mosque, people were devastated by the loss.

The fundraiser, an effort of "Community In Action," drew the community together for a common cause that not only helped raise funds but showed neighbors care, Berger said.

As people financially supported the effort, others enjoyed seeing a display and learning more about the Somali culture. Tony Savage set up a display of Somali literature, a list of common Somali words and sayings, an Ethiopian goat milk container, and a prayer headrest, she said.

"The display interested several people," she said.

For Mandy Barrett, mother of injured firefighter Blake Barrett, the event -- and ongoing prayers -- have definitely aided the family in its new journey.

Mrs. Barrett said she and her family are "extremely humbled" by the community's generosity.

"We have tried to raise our children to have servant hearts and to show honor to the community in which we live," she said. "We have realized that it is harder for us to receive than to give. We are so thankful for the outpouring of love, support, and most importantly, the prayers."

The Barrett family holds hope that Blake will make a full recovery -- and are buoyed by good thoughts from fellow neighbors.

"We are now focusing our prayers on a great plan of action moving forward," she said.