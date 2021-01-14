Big 8 Conference rival Marshfield claimed a 54-14 win over the McDonald County High School wrestling team on Jan. 5 at Marshfield High School.

McDonald County picked up just three wins in the match, including a pin by Colter Vick against Matt Derecichel at 160 pounds.

Other wins by the Mustangs were major decisions by Michael Owens and Blaine Ortiz.

Owens (113) defeated Avery Byars by a 16-4 decision, while Ortiz (120) claimed a 12-2 decision over Tommy McNatt.

In the featured match of the night, McDonald County freshman Sam Murphy (220) dropped a 5-3 decision to Daylon Kanengieter. Kanengieter is one of the top-ranked 220 pounders in the state and recently was named an all-state running back following his senior season with the Marshfield football team.

The Mustangs' next match is set for Jan. 14 at Webb City, where the Mustangs will face the Cardinals and the Neosho Wildcats.

Junior Varsity

McDonald County had three wrestlers compete at the Seneca JV tournament held on Jan. 9 at Seneca High School.

Caleb Gardner led the Mustangs, taking second place at 160 pounds. Gardner went 3-1 in his pool, with all three wins coming by pins. His only loss came in a 12-11 decision to Jesse Fields of Bolivar.

Owens took fourth at 113 pounds, winning one of four matches.

Also taking fourth place was Ayden Ball. Ball lost all three of his matches at 126 pounds.

Girls

The McDonald County girls' wrestling team was led by Jaslyn Benhumea at the Seneca Girls Wrestling Tournament held on Jan. 8 at Seneca High School.

Benhumea won both her matches at 102 pounds to win the weight class.

Gisel Aragon (174) went 1-3 while Stacy Apolinar-Lopez went 0-5.