RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kristin Penn gets fouled while attempting a layup during the Lady Mustangs' 70-31 win over Springfield Hillcrest on Jan. 4 at MCHS.

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs scored 24 points in a Jan. 4 loss to Carl Junction.

It took just one player, Sydney Killion, to match that in the Lady Mustangs' 70-31 win over Springfield Hillcrest on Jan. 5 at MCHS.

The lack of scoring has been a constant issue for the Lady Mustangs. Coach Sean Crane has repeatedly said that his team did everything it needed to do in any given game, except the Lady Mustangs were not able to score.

But that wasn't a problem against Hillcrest, a game that saw 10 players crack the scoring column.

"We have been working on scoring a lot during practice," Crane said. "We executed really well tonight. What we have to do is get where we execute like that against everybody we play. We did a really good job. We have been putting in a lot into today trying to get better. We took care of the ball and were able to score. Now what we have to do is be able to do it night-in and night-out. Consistency is everything for us. We have to be consistent."

McDonald County jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game behind five points from Killion, including the first of her four three-pointers in the game.

Hillcrest's Kiley Coffelt got the Lady Falcons on the board with a three-pointer with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Adison Dos Reis then hit one of two free throws to cut McDonald County's lead to 7-4, but the Lady Mustangs closed out the quarter with a 14-0 run to take a 21-4 lead at the end of the quarter.

McDonald County built a 37-11 lead late in the second quarter before Hillcrest scored the final seven points of the half to cut the margin to 37-18 at intermission.

But McDonald County came out in the second half and outscored the Lady Eagles 17-8 in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 54-26 entering the final quarter.

In addition to Killion, Kristin Penn cracked double figures with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Caitlyn Barton and Samara Smith with eight points each, Adasyn Leach with six, Megan Elwood four, Reagan Myrick and Ebenee Munoz three each and Nevaeh Dodson and Carlee Cooper two each.

Coffelt finished with 12 points to lead Hillcrest.

McDonald County added a 43-11 win in the junior varsity game.

Elwood scored 12 points and Katelyn Townsend had 11 to lead McDonald County followed by Abigail Wiseman seven, Dodson four, Munoz three and Natalie Gillming, Anna Clarkson and Kloe Myers two each.

McDonald County improves to 4-7 heading into its Jan. 12 game at Providence Academy. The Lady Mustangs return home on Jan. 15 to host Seneca for homecoming.