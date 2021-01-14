Name: Katlyn Townsend

Hometown: Jane

Class: Freshman Attendant

Parents: Julia and Matt Townsend

Favorite Restaurant: Longhorn Steak House

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Wherever my friends are.

Favorite Movie: Sandlot

Favorite Actor or Actress: Ellen Pompeo

Favorite Song: House Fire by Tyler Childers

Favorite Group: The Steeldrivers

Message To The Mustangs: "Go Mustangs! Play hard!"

Name: Maggie Pratt

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Sophomore Attendant

Parents: Marcus and Jessica Pratt

Favorite Restaurant: Red Onion

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: San Andreas

Favorite Actor or Actress: Sandra Bullock

Favorite Song: Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves

Favorite Group: Read Southall Band

Message To The Mustangs: "It's been a blast watching each of you play over the years! No matter what happens, you'll always be a Mustang! Good luck tonight and play like you know how to play and always be proud of your effort!"

Name: Jolie Stipp

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Junior Attendant

Parents: Joey and Jennifer Stipp

Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: Aladdin

Favorite Actor or Actress: Adam Sandler

Favorite Song: Tik Tok by Kesha

Favorite Group: Old Dominion

Message To The Mustangs: "Work hard and play smart! I will be here cheering you on. Believe in yourself and your abilities on the court. Have fun and kick some butt! Go Stangs!"

Name: Caitlyn Barton

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Anna and David Barton

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: The Polar Express

Favorite Actor or Actress: Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston

Favorite Song: The Few Things by JP Saxe

Favorite Group: Coldplay

Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck to both boys' and girls' teams! Play hard and remember to have fun! #Ponyup!"

Name: Rylee Bradley

Hometown: Neosho

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Robert and Shawn Bradley

Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: The Notebook

Favorite Actor or Actress: Leonardo DiCaprio

Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck tonight, boys! I've enjoyed watching you play this season and I can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes!"

Name: Sydney Killion

Hometown: Southwest City

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Jimmy and Amber Killion

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Barton's house

Favorite Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Favorite Actor or Actress: Jim Carrey

Favorite Song: Lady Like by Ingrid Andress

Favorite Group: Old Dominion

Message To The Mustangs: "Play hard, have fun and leave it all on the court!"

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rylee Bradley, senior candidate

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sydney Killion, senior candidate

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Maggie Pratt, sophomore attendant

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jolie Stipp, junior attendant