Name: Katlyn Townsend
Hometown: Jane
Class: Freshman Attendant
Parents: Julia and Matt Townsend
Favorite Restaurant: Longhorn Steak House
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Wherever my friends are.
Favorite Movie: Sandlot
Favorite Actor or Actress: Ellen Pompeo
Favorite Song: House Fire by Tyler Childers
Favorite Group: The Steeldrivers
Message To The Mustangs: "Go Mustangs! Play hard!"
Name: Maggie Pratt
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Sophomore Attendant
Parents: Marcus and Jessica Pratt
Favorite Restaurant: Red Onion
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.
Favorite Movie: San Andreas
Favorite Actor or Actress: Sandra Bullock
Favorite Song: Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves
Favorite Group: Read Southall Band
Message To The Mustangs: "It's been a blast watching each of you play over the years! No matter what happens, you'll always be a Mustang! Good luck tonight and play like you know how to play and always be proud of your effort!"
Name: Jolie Stipp
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Junior Attendant
Parents: Joey and Jennifer Stipp
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.
Favorite Movie: Aladdin
Favorite Actor or Actress: Adam Sandler
Favorite Song: Tik Tok by Kesha
Favorite Group: Old Dominion
Message To The Mustangs: "Work hard and play smart! I will be here cheering you on. Believe in yourself and your abilities on the court. Have fun and kick some butt! Go Stangs!"
Name: Caitlyn Barton
Hometown: Rocky Comfort
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Anna and David Barton
Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.
Favorite Movie: The Polar Express
Favorite Actor or Actress: Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston
Favorite Song: The Few Things by JP Saxe
Favorite Group: Coldplay
Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck to both boys' and girls' teams! Play hard and remember to have fun! #Ponyup!"
Name: Rylee Bradley
Hometown: Neosho
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Robert and Shawn Bradley
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.
Favorite Movie: The Notebook
Favorite Actor or Actress: Leonardo DiCaprio
Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck tonight, boys! I've enjoyed watching you play this season and I can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes!"
Name: Sydney Killion
Hometown: Southwest City
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Jimmy and Amber Killion
Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's
Favorite Place To Hang Out: Barton's house
Favorite Movie: Beauty and the Beast
Favorite Actor or Actress: Jim Carrey
Favorite Song: Lady Like by Ingrid Andress
Favorite Group: Old Dominion
Message To The Mustangs: "Play hard, have fun and leave it all on the court!"