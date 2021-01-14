Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homecoming Girl Candidates, Attendants January 14, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Caitlyn Barton, senior candidate

Name: Katlyn Townsend

Hometown: Jane

Class: Freshman Attendant

Parents: Julia and Matt Townsend

Favorite Restaurant: Longhorn Steak House

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Wherever my friends are.

Favorite Movie: Sandlot

Favorite Actor or Actress: Ellen Pompeo

Favorite Song: House Fire by Tyler Childers

Favorite Group: The Steeldrivers

Message To The Mustangs: "Go Mustangs! Play hard!"

Name: Maggie Pratt

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Sophomore Attendant

Parents: Marcus and Jessica Pratt

Favorite Restaurant: Red Onion

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: San Andreas

Favorite Actor or Actress: Sandra Bullock

Favorite Song: Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves

Favorite Group: Read Southall Band

Message To The Mustangs: "It's been a blast watching each of you play over the years! No matter what happens, you'll always be a Mustang! Good luck tonight and play like you know how to play and always be proud of your effort!"

Name: Jolie Stipp

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Junior Attendant

Parents: Joey and Jennifer Stipp

Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: Aladdin

Favorite Actor or Actress: Adam Sandler

Favorite Song: Tik Tok by Kesha

Favorite Group: Old Dominion

Message To The Mustangs: "Work hard and play smart! I will be here cheering you on. Believe in yourself and your abilities on the court. Have fun and kick some butt! Go Stangs!"

Name: Caitlyn Barton

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Anna and David Barton

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: The Polar Express

Favorite Actor or Actress: Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston

Favorite Song: The Few Things by JP Saxe

Favorite Group: Coldplay

Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck to both boys' and girls' teams! Play hard and remember to have fun! #Ponyup!"

Name: Rylee Bradley

Hometown: Neosho

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Robert and Shawn Bradley

Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends.

Favorite Movie: The Notebook

Favorite Actor or Actress: Leonardo DiCaprio

Message To The Mustangs: "Good luck tonight, boys! I've enjoyed watching you play this season and I can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes!"

Name: Sydney Killion

Hometown: Southwest City

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Jimmy and Amber Killion

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Cane's

Favorite Place To Hang Out: Barton's house

Favorite Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Favorite Actor or Actress: Jim Carrey

Favorite Song: Lady Like by Ingrid Andress

Favorite Group: Old Dominion

Message To The Mustangs: "Play hard, have fun and leave it all on the court!"

photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rylee Bradley, senior candidate
photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sydney Killion, senior candidate
photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Maggie Pratt, sophomore attendant
photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jolie Stipp, junior attendant
photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Katlyn Townsend, freshman attendant

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT