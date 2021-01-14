Rioting crowds that overtook the U.S. Capitol, broke out windows and threatened democracy last Wednesday did not endanger local legislators attending to business in Jefferson City.

The nation experienced political unrest and several people were injured in the Washington, D.C., day's events. Two police officers later died as a result, reports have said.

Rep. Dirk Deaton-R said he was in Jefferson City that afternoon and has no first-hand knowledge of the events that occurred in Washington, D.C. Deaton represents the 159th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Across the country, crowds stormed the U.S. Capitol as congressmen and women were confirming President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college votes. As the riots broke out, those legislators took cover.

Back in Jefferson City, lawmakers were launching the 101st General Assembly and holding a swearing-in ceremony for incoming lawmakers.

Deaton said he did not become aware of the D.C. events until that evening. That afternoon, Deaton was sworn in for his second term and participated in the ceremonies as the 101st General Assembly began.

Deaton believes this session will be successful. His agenda includes ensuring the passage of one bill he's introduced. His HB 544 would involve naming a portion of US Business 71 as "PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway."

Deaton said most of his time will be spent on the state budget, serving as budget vice-chairman. The committee crafts the state's spending plan, which is in excess of $30 billion a year.

"I will assist the budget chairman as we look to craft a fiscally responsible budget that is reflective of Missourians' priorities," he said. "This is to be a particularly difficult budget year as we project state revenues will decrease."

Deaton also will serve as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Appropriations -- Health, Mental Health and Social Services, and will serve on the Economic Development Committee and the Special Committee on Government Oversight.

As the country continues to face various financial and political challenges, Missourians are also facing unknowns. Despite what the new year will bring, Deaton posted on social media that he plans to continue to represent his constituency with fairness.

"It is impossible to know every challenge and opportunity that will come over the course of the 2021 legislative session, but please know I will continue to listen, learn and always keep fighting for our liberties and common sense conservatism that our state and country desperately need."