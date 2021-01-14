Division I

The following cases were filed:

Margarita Depaz vs. Henry D. Depaz. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Joseph M. Howard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Myong S. Kim. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

William Dennis Lincoln. *

Cole D. Moore. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

David A. New. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Eliza Molina. Suit on account.

Hub, Inc. vs. Om Sai Baba, LLC et al. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

Keith C. Hickey. Passing bad check.

Marvin J. Tagg. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Joseph M. Huber. Theft/stealing.

Keihra D. Halcomb. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Candace Lohr. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Matthews. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Scot A. McGehee. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Howell D. Majors. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Denis A. Macnia Interiano. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Adrian R. Martinez. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $104.

Jeffrey Miller. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Carol Monnett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Moses Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

Corderro I. Logsdon. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.