Chicken and Noodle Drive-through Dinner

American Legion Post #392 of Pineville is holding a Third Friday Benefit Chicken and Noodle Dinner drive-through event this Friday, Jan. 15. Dinner includes chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. Cost is $7. Pickup is between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. next to Cornerstone Bank, Jesse James Road. Pre-orders are requested by Thursday, Jan. 14 -- call 417-389-0937, 417-850-6330 or pre-order on American Legion's Facebook page

Pineville Office of University of Missouri Extension

Election of University of Missouri Extension council members for McDonald County will be held Monday through Friday, Jan. 18 - Jan. 22.

Become involved in continuing education programs offered through the University of Missouri Extension. Begin by voting in the annual council member election. Any registered voter in McDonald County can vote in this election.

You can vote for council nominees from your district at extension.missouri.edu/counties/mcdonald/county-council/county-council-election, in person at the McDonald County Extension Office located at 306 Harmon St., Pineville, MO 64856; Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or you may request a ballot by mail.