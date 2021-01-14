The Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting that was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday was canceled due to one member having a scheduling conflict and another being ill with a migraine.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 19.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.