Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
School District Announces Free Meals by Rachel Dickerson | January 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County R-1 School District announced Monday that free breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available for students through the end of this school year.

Dixie Brooks, student information coordinator and food service representative, said that, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the state of Missouri has allowed school districts to serve free meals to students regardless of income. The school is being reimbursed for the program through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Brooks said virtual students may call their schools and set up a time to pick up meals.

She described the program as one that would lighten the load on parents. Some might qualify for free meals because of income, while others would not qualify but are still struggling to make ends meet, she said.

"I think it's a good program for what's going on at the moment," she said. "It allows parents and kids not to have to worry about it. I think it's good to take the burden off parents right now."

"I am very excited about our ability to provide free meals for our students for the remainder of the school year," said Superintendent Mark Stanton. "The pandemic has created many stresses on our families in our community and this program will help ease one of the many difficulties that they are dealing with."

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT