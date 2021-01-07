The McDonald County R-1 School District announced Monday that free breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available for students through the end of this school year.

Dixie Brooks, student information coordinator and food service representative, said that, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the state of Missouri has allowed school districts to serve free meals to students regardless of income. The school is being reimbursed for the program through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Brooks said virtual students may call their schools and set up a time to pick up meals.

She described the program as one that would lighten the load on parents. Some might qualify for free meals because of income, while others would not qualify but are still struggling to make ends meet, she said.

"I think it's a good program for what's going on at the moment," she said. "It allows parents and kids not to have to worry about it. I think it's good to take the burden off parents right now."

"I am very excited about our ability to provide free meals for our students for the remainder of the school year," said Superintendent Mark Stanton. "The pandemic has created many stresses on our families in our community and this program will help ease one of the many difficulties that they are dealing with."