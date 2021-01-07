JEFFERSON CITY -- State Representative Derek Grier is seeking to ensure that the men and women of our armed forces can continue serving in their field of expertise even after they depart from the service.

Grier, this year, has sponsored legislation, HB 476, which would amend state statutes to include military occupational specialties among the criteria that would fall under the purview of licensing to legally practice an occupation or profession.

Currently, any person who holds a valid current license issued by another state, territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, and who has been licensed for at least one year in another jurisdiction, may submit an application for a license in Missouri in the same occupation or profession, and at the same practice level, for which he or she holds a current license. Grier is seeking to add those who have been licensed by the military to the list of those who apply.

"It's important for us to allow those who have served to use their experience to obtain civilian jobs," Grier, R-Chesterfield, said. "Our military men and women ought to be able to use the training they have received while serving to come home and get skilled jobs, and to continue utilizing the skills they have worked so hard to obtain."

Grier's legislation will be considered by the Missouri General Assembly in its 2021 legislative session which began on Jan. 6.