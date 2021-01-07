Noel Betterment Association officials are considering types of trees and other improvements for this small, riverside town.

Association members hope to obtain more grants to continue with other sidewalk improvements, Betterment Association president John Poynor said.

New sidewalks were recently completed. Now, officials are considering some type of tree that would fit well. Ideas include Cleveland pear trees, some type of evergreen to be decorated for the holidays, or a smaller tree, like Japanese maple.

Officials hope to find a type that is fairly slow growing and a smaller profile, Poynor said, so the trees can be maintained well when the power lines are cleared.

Other plans include hosting a trash cleanup this spring. Officials usually post a notice two to three weeks before the event, he said.