McDonald County crossed the 2,000 case threshold this week, with a total number of 2,046 positive covid-19 cases at the time of publication.

A total of 1,882 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 164 still isolated and five individuals currently hospitalized.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, McDonald County School District announced that seven students and nine staff members are currently testing positive for covid-19, with 50 students and 16 staff members being isolated.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Officials with the McDonald County Health Department remind the public that federal funding for testing through the CARES Act ended on Dec. 31. The health department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases. Officials hope to receive another shipment of the Moderna vaccine in February. Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.