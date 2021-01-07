Goodman's board of aldermen conducted the first reading of three ordinance changes regarding the municipal judge position during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz explained that these actions were to clean up previous ordinances with verbiage that still reflected the municipal judge position as an elected post. Last year the council delegated municipal court duties to the Pineville court system and, in doing so, made the municipal judge position an appointed position, rather than elected.

Holtz said the city attorney recommended the council make these changes to remove any remaining election phrasing.

The first, Ordinance No. 2021-516, amends Title I: Government Code, Chapter 105, by repealing the previously stated election date of the municipal judge.

Ordinance No. 2021-517 amends Title I: Government Code, Chapter 115, by adding the municipal judge to the list of positions that can be appointed by the mayor with the consent of the council.

Ordinance No. 2021-518 goes on to amend Title I: Government Code, Chapter 125, by repealing the previously stated selection method of the municipal judge and allowing the position to be appointed by the mayor with the consent of the council.

Citizens' Business

Chet Sexson again approached the council regarding the supposed impeachment of Tax Collector Meghan Sexson. Sexson presented aldermen with a letter from the city attorney, dated April 20, 2020, that acknowledges Meghan Sexson was inadvertently paid twice. Sexson noted that the letter states that "both parties recognize that this resolution is designed to remedy a mistake and is not an allegation or admission of wrongdoing by either party."

Sexson went on to ask why the council has yet to move forward with the impeachment process and demanded the matter be put to a vote immediately.

Mayor J.R. Fisher refused, spurring Sexson to request a special meeting to vote on the matter.

After a short, but lively exchange, Police Chief Adam Miller asked that the volume be lowered.

Mayor Fisher told Sexson the council would discuss the issue.

"When?" Sexson asked.

"When we get around to it," replied Alderman Ed Tuomala.

Fisher later explained that the city is looking to pursue a forensic audit, which investigates double payments, irregularities and inconsistencies that may be overlooked in an annual audit.

In other business, the council:

• Received a bid adjustment from APAC Central for the ongoing resurfacing project which lowered the total price by more than $12,000. Mayor Fisher noted that this brings the total project to $35,798 under budget.

• Paid bills in the amount of $154,529.61 and approved transfers in the amount of $25,145.85.