Division I

The following cases were filed:

Scotty W. Hatfield vs. Amber R. Hatfield. Dissolution.

Joseph G. Murray vs. Alisha A. Murray. Dissolution.

Ashley N. Rankin vs. Joshua D. Robinson. Dissolution.

Mallory N. Martinez vs. Jose R. Martinez. Dissolution.

Moria Hollenbeck vs. Justin Hollenbeck. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Omar Mohamed Jama. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Richard H. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jonathon E. Johnston. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $95.50.

Cagdas Karakaslioglu. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Kathryn Gene King. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Avery O. Koehler. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Piphorp Kouy. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Patricia A. Hobbs et al. Unlawful detainer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kevin Jones. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Brian Day. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Tyrone E. Gibson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Melody A. Leverich. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Dawn Long. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristina Johnson. Suit on account.

Mang C. Nithang vs. Heather Walker et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jackie L. Burleson vs. Mike Ford et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Sean T. Bryant. Non-support.

Christopher Joe Walker. Failed to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders.

Jose L. Solis Raymundo. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Ethan J. Youngman. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Braelynn M. Boyer. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Amber Marie Medel. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jessica Marie Baker. DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in vehicle.

Jerry L. Baker. DWI-alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Latisha S. Gutierrez-Menjivar. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Ioster Y. Killy. DWI-alcohol.

Leah J. Martin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Angel Miranda. Theft/stealing.

Veronica Sanchez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Dregon W. Charlton. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Rustan Lett. Assault.

Ricky W. Marchant. Financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, burglary and forgery.

Gage M. Savage. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Michael R. Miller. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Shirley S. Igisomar. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ashley Jackson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christy D. Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kevin Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Navarro Memorial Hospital vs. Dosihner Jose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Kenneth Kern. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Charles N. Land. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Joseph Q. Laxton. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Melody A. Leverich. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Omar Mohamed Jama. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Billieann E. Jennings. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Dwayne Jerry. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Melissa Jones. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Noah Zelalem Jones. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

David Lee Koch. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hope J. Kohler. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Anela Laibwij. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Dakota Charles Lewis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Felonies:

Jeremy A. James. Domestic assault, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.