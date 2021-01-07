Nov. 4

• Jessica Cole, McDonald County Human Resource Deputy, met with the Commission to discuss health insurance rates for 2021. A meeting with Casey Chastain, of Connell Insurance, is scheduled to take place Nov. 9 to discuss all options for affordable health insurance for McDonald County employees.

Nov. 9

• Jason Rincker, of Stronghold Data IT Solutions, met with the Commission to discuss IT support/security and setting up remote computer access in the event the courthouse has to close due to mandated stay-at-home orders. The proposal was in regard to the McDonald County Assessor and Collector offices. After some discussion, the Commission agreed it would be in the best interest of the county to also include the Treasurer, County Clerk and Commission offices in the proposal. Rincker will update the proposed price based on the additional offices added to the quote.

• Casey Chastain, of Connell Insurance, met with the Commission to discuss McDonald County health insurance options. Also discussed was the county's monthly contribution toward insurance premiums for employees on the insurance offered by McDonald County. Commissioners discussed raising the $300 monthly contribution toward employees' insurance premiums to $350 per month. After discussing all options available to McDonald County, Eastern Commissioner John Bunch moved to accept two plans from Anthem, as well as increase the monthly amount paid by McDonald County to $350 per employee on county health insurance. The county will continue to offer an additional $20 per month toward employee premiums for those employees who presented proof of an annual check-up in the previous year. The motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $193,636.82.

Nov. 16

• Jason Rincker, of Stronghold Data IT Solutions, again met with the Commission to discuss IT solutions and remote workstations. Rincker provided the Commission with information on remote workstations in the event that county employees are forced to work from home due to a courthouse shutdown.

• Ron Zucca met with the Commission to request more traffic signage in the village of Rocky Comfort. Commissioners told Zucca they would take a look at what he recommended.

• Commissioners further discussed the purchase of remote workstations and IT services to support remote capabilities. After much discussion, the Commission agreed that, with rising covid-19 cases in the county, state and nation, IT services and remote workstations are an emergency situation. Stronghold Data is a local company that keeps all services within the Southwest Missouri area. Western Commissioner David Holloway moved to accept the proposal from Stronghold Data. The motion passed unanimously.

Nov. 18

• Dennis Kirk met with the Commission to discuss Pine Hill Road, northeast of Pineville. Kirk said spring rains damaged a culvert along a blind corner and he placed rocks there to temporarily fix the damage until the county could properly repair the culvert and road. Commissioners agreed to speak to Jerry Mullins, Road and Bridge Foreman.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $79,387.98.

Nov. 25

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $435,019.06.

Nov. 30

• Commissioners met with Stronghold Data representatives Jason Rincker, Greg DePratt and Bree Richards to discuss moving forward with IT solutions.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $2,075.66.