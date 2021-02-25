Sign in
Thomas' Pretrial Conference Rescheduled

February 25, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

A pretrial conference for a Noel man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Noel Heights Apartments has been postponed until early March.

McDonald County sheriff's deputies and the Noel Marshal's Office responded to a report of shots fired at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, reports said.

Deputies found Jonathan Arrellanos lying face down in a pool of blood, reports said.

Investigators are charging Shun'tavion L. Thomas with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Thomas' pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m., Feb. 24, in Judge John LePage's court but was rescheduled to 10 a.m., March 3, according to court records.

Thomas' Jan. 20 hearing was held in front of LePage, and an order for fingerprinting was executed.

Kayja E. Stanley is serving as his public defender.

