Noel City Council Discusses Business License Fee, Winter Storm

Noel City Council would like to charge a two- or three-tier business license fee for entities that are considered larger businesses.

Mayor Lewis Davis told the council that businesses in Noel usually are charged $20, but those are generally smaller businesses. Tyson, with some 1,200 employees, has never paid for a business license, he said.

He asked Noel fire chief Brandon Barrett how often his team responds to calls at the Tyson plant. Barrett said his team generally responds to medical calls there about six to eight times a month. Davis asked Marshal Randy Wilson how often his team responds to calls there. Wilson said double of Barrett's count.

Noel services are being utilized, yet the city is not being compensated for such, Davis said.

Councilmember Terry Lance said he would be interested in exploring different levels of fees, and taking the time to research the idea.

Council members also discussed how nearby cities handle their Tyson or Simmons plants that are nearby. Though they employ a large number of residents, the plants are sometimes technically located outside of city limits.

The council agreed to keep the $20 fee for the business license and will continue to research other levels of fees.

In other business, the council voted to deny a zoning request for 117 S. Kings Highway from R-1 to R-2. Davis said the property isn't large enough, lacks enough parking and doesn't meet the zoning code. Councilmember Reid Schmitt said he had driven by the property and agreed there isn't enough parking. Councilmember Faye Davis made the motion to deny the zoning request and councilmember Linda Glendenning seconded. The council voted to deny the request.

The council also could not approve a license for Ronnie Waldo's pot-belly pig. Waldo said he's simply trying to obtain a license for the pet he adopted seven months ago. Davis said his pet classifies as a farm animal, according to the state, not a therapy animal, but that the council could revisit the issue if Waldo is able to obtain some animal therapy certification. Waldo said he might look into rehoming the pot-belly pig.

The board also agreed to work on revamping an outdated ordinance regarding shutoffs. The ordinance was written back in the day when city officials had an agreement with Liberty to perform shutoffs. Crews had to dig up the line and install a valve so water would be shut off. Additionally, the information was brought to the board for its approval, which no longer takes place. The city also used to charge $250 to disconnect services, which is no longer the case. The board will work on revamping the verbiage and bring that to the next month's meeting.

Street superintendent Christopher Craig said icy streets and hills were difficult to address during the recent winter storm. He said he worked tirelessly, only to find the streets looking untouched the next day. "It was like fighting a losing battle," he said. Approximately 5,000 pounds of salt were put on city streets, he said.

During other reports, Wilson said the marshal's office made 16 arrests and had 154 total cases for January. Two recent traffic stops led to sizable drug busts. The suspects are currently in jail on warrants, he said.

Barrett said the fire department equipment fared well during the winter weather but the department is short-staffed with just eight people.

Crews worked several car wrecks during the storm and helped Southwest City with two fires.