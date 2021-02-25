Sign in
Breaking: Fire breaks out at Lion Oil
MCHS Girls' Basketball Team Receives Top Seed

February 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County High School girls' basketball team has received the top seed for the Missouri Class 5, District 11, Girls' Basketball Tournament.

With special procedures in place due to covid-19, the top seed of each game in the district tournament will get to host that game.

By virtue of its number one seed, McDonald County will host Monett at 7 p.m. on March 2.

If the Lady Mustangs win, they will host the winner of the Neosho/Logan Rogersville game on March 4 in the district championship game.

The McDonald County boys' are on the opposite end of the seeding spectrum. The fourth-seeded Mustangs will travel to Logan Rogersville on March 1. Game time is 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of the Neosho/Monett game in the district final on March 3 at the home of the highest seed.

