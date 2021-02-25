Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Travis L. Jarnagin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Frank David Collier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tamisha Racheal Scott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brian S. Cooper. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael B. Crosby III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Barry E. Tubbs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tristan M. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James Kenneth Tomlinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca M. Phillips. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Janet R. Daise. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leigh-Anne M. Gwatney. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Britney N. Swink. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael Anthony Sandlin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mandy M. Mitchell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Roger Rae Gates. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Derrick A. Baker. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Frank David Collier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $145.50.

Isaac E. Colunga. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Thomas A. Dewey III. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Eliam Eliam. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Justin M. Hosler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Adam W. Jenkins. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

David T. Kurima. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jack R. Leib Jr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Citibank vs. Michael Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Bill Brassfield.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Carey O'Brien.

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Mysti S. Yust. Breach of contract.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Darrell W. Keys et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Cara Marie Williamson. Tampering with utility meter.

Dakota J. Burlein. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Frank D. Gutierrez. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Travis Lee Jarnagin. Littering.

Mandy Marie Mitchell. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Abigail L. Baird. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Benjamin Tharian. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heath P. McCall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Walker Z. Kelly. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Melissa Joyce Rogers. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Celina C. Ochoa. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Derek E. Mitchell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lisa A. Delong. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David J. Fairfield. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelsey A. Richardson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Terri L. Ferguson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Aram Yotter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cameron T. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler T. Breen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Diana Lamin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christina I. Dybal. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel J. Manis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Katrina M. Whitaker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca Villarreal. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca M. Phillips. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Manuel Rodriguez Rocha. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Edgar A. Urena Miron. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bekah A. Jofstra. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Ryan Creviston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Evan D. Shorb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kayla M. Jeckstadt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Elwood Sarver. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Keith Sebastian Rock. Burglary and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jason A. Stewart. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ali Abdulahi Abikar. Assault.

Kaleb D. Forte. Domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Regina Lynn Perry. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Kenneth A. Farr. Domestic assault.

Dennis Williams. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Kenneth E. Armstrong. Failure to register as sex offender.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rufina Andrew. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Zach Armstrong. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin C. Birdsong. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jeffrey E. Carter. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Michelle Cooper. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Heather Eastburn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Roger J. Fox et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Charles R. Harr. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

JHPDE Finance 1, LLC vs. Tony N. Franklin. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Crystal D. Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Derrick A. Baker. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. Fine of $585.50.

Braelynn M. Boyer. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Cody L. Bridges. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Billy J.C. Briley. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lisa A. Delong. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Eliam Eliam. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tamara L. Elsey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Melanie A. Grant. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Natalie M. Hubbell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

K-Love Ifenuk. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Carlynn Jarom. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Walker Z. Kelly. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jared King. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kristin L. Manual. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jesse O. Melton. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Ricky L. Crisp. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jason A. Duncan. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Bradley Ray Holmes Jr. Assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and aiding/abetting a person discharging/shooting firearm at or from motor vehicle. Alford plea. Fifteen years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

James G. Icenogle. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brian R. Jordan. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ryan K. Magel. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Patty S. Martinez. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.