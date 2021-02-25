Council Waives Debt On Water Leak

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Southwest City's board of alderman met with the property owner of 508 Birkes Street in order to get to the bottom of a water leak that's been flowing for seven months.

City Clerk Krystal Austen previously explained that the tenant, Heather Burden, was notified of the leak when it was found in July 2020 and has been reminded multiple times of the high usage. Within the last few months, Burden had told Austen that the landlord was contacted, but no repairs had been made.

On Tuesday, property owner Ginger Warren approached the council on behalf of herself and her husband, Carl. Warren said she was first notified of the leak two weeks ago, following the council meeting, and was unaware the bill had grown to $1,407.93.

Warren said the leak will be repaired as soon as possible. She said the water service is currently off at the property because the pipes broke during freezing temperatures last week and the tenants are relocating by the end of the week.

Warren said she would also be willing to pay back half of the outstanding balance but noted that she is unable to cover the whole sum because of her husband's growing medical bills, living on a fixed income, and not receiving payment for their rental property in months.

Mayor David Blake pointed out that, previously, the council would allow 30 days for account holders to fix a leak before charging the surplus costs related to the leak. He went on to say he's never seen a bill this high.

"What kind of tenant would sit back and let their property go to ruination like this instead of going in there, spending an hour and fixing that water leak?" pondered Alderman Steve Golden.

Clerk Austen said that, in the future, the city should require certification in writing that both the tenant and the property owner have been notified of the leak.

Alderman Amber Killion stated that the debt was unlikely to ever be paid and she doesn't believe that the Warren's should be held liable.

The council voted to waive the bad debt.

Alderman Shain Scott addressed the other council members regarding HB2020. He noted that the bill proposes moving the municipal election from April to November for cost-saving purposes. Scott expressed concerns that increased ballot issues will overwhelm voters. He asked the council to reach out to their representatives and express their thoughts.

Gabriel Hernandez requested permission to install an in-ground storm shelter on his property at 601 Liberty Road. After reviewing the aerial view, property lines, drainage and Hernandez's proposed renderings, the council approved his second proposal.

Stephen and Brandy Holly requested permission to replace and extend fencing on their property at 310 Academy Street. Currently, the property has fencing on both sides of the home and the Hollys would like to enclose the front yard as well. The council approved the permit.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, one motor vehicle accident and one downed power line, conducted one welfare check, extinguished two structure fires and provided aid to a neighboring agency during a vehicle fire.

Mayor Blake said the power line in Blankenship Park was likely downed as the result of a goose on the loose.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that the department issued three tickets, took two reports, assisted with one lockout and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Gow went on to request the purchase of two new shotguns. He said the current firearms are 30- and 20-years old. Gow expressed interest in a firearm that will convert to semi-automatic and is able to utilize less than lethal rounds at a price of $700 each. He noted that the seller will provide a $100 trade-in value on the outdated weapons, as well.

The council approved the trade-in of the used firearms and the purchase of two new firearms.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been plowing streets during winter weather. He said that the water department repaired three water main leaks and identified two more leaking water services. He said the wastewater plant made it through the cold and the lift station was repaired as well.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to purchase a window unit heat pump at a cost of $629.99 plus tax and a water heater at a cost of $249.99;

• Transferred $52,202.50 from General Fund to Police Department to cover budget deficits in the first quarter;

• Approved the publication of additional ads seeking an assistant city clerk;

• Granted permission to destroy records exceeding the state retention schedule;

• Added Clerk Austen as a cardholder of the city's corporate credit card with a limit of $1,500;

• Paid bills in the amount of $8,394.