Hill n' Hollow Master Gardeners

The March meeting of the Hill 'n' Hollow Master Gardeners group will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8. Please note the time change for winter. It will be held at the Newton County Extension Office in Neosho. The topic of discussion will be "Caring for your Roses" led by member Jutta McCormick. The discussion will center around planting, pruning, fertilizing, diseases, and varieties. The business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. If you have any questions, please contact Tami Prewitt at 417-665-1053.

Red Cross Calls for Blood Donors

When winter weather forces a blood drive cancellation, the impact is more than just a canceled appointment -- it means fewer blood products available for patient emergencies here and across the country. Right now, the Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country. Every day, even during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunity -- South West City, Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Simmons Foods, located on 10700 State Highway 43.

Safety & Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.