This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 24

Levi Seth Keith, 19, Berryville, Ark., theft/stealing

Billy Shane Testerman, 26, Anderson, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Jan. 25

Jessica Marie Baker, 26, Pineville, DWI -- drug intoxication

Jan. 27

Maria Guadelupe Castaneda, 38, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Kansas City, Kan., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jan. 28

Justin Wayne Parnell, 18, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and endangering the welfare of a child

Austin Wayne Thomas, 19, Siloam Springs, Ark., kidnapping and armed criminal action

Jan. 29

John Alan Ellis, 45, Rocky Comfort, property damage and theft/stealing

Jan. 30

Brandan Nicholas Barnes, 39, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Justin Paul Brewer, 45, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and expired license

Shannon Gail Gravette, 49, Noel, receiving stolen property

James D. Wilcox, 49, Noel, non-support, statutory rape, operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by Department of Revenue since vehicle was acquired/built, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and display red/blue light, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, assault, statutory sodomy, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility