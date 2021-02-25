This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 24
Levi Seth Keith, 19, Berryville, Ark., theft/stealing
Billy Shane Testerman, 26, Anderson, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Jan. 25
Jessica Marie Baker, 26, Pineville, DWI -- drug intoxication
Jan. 27
Maria Guadelupe Castaneda, 38, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Ofelia Marie Marquez, 32, Kansas City, Kan., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jan. 28
Justin Wayne Parnell, 18, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and endangering the welfare of a child
Austin Wayne Thomas, 19, Siloam Springs, Ark., kidnapping and armed criminal action
Jan. 29
John Alan Ellis, 45, Rocky Comfort, property damage and theft/stealing
Jan. 30
Brandan Nicholas Barnes, 39, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Justin Paul Brewer, 45, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and expired license
Shannon Gail Gravette, 49, Noel, receiving stolen property
James D. Wilcox, 49, Noel, non-support, statutory rape, operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by Department of Revenue since vehicle was acquired/built, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and display red/blue light, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, assault, statutory sodomy, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility