Anderson Hires New Police Officer, Approves Vehicle Purchase

Anderson's board of alderman made moves to advance three of the city's departments at the rescheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.

After crunching numbers with City Clerk Andi Browning, Police Chief Dave Abbott told the council that an additional full-time officer is feasible. He said it would cost approximately $25,000 in salary pay for the remainder of the year and that expense could be offset by a $30,000 reimbursement for participation in the Drug Task Force.

This would allow for coverage each shift with double coverage during the day and evening five days a week -- with the exception of illness or deployment.

The council unanimously approved the hiring of an eighth full-time officer.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reiterated interest in an SUV to be used as a city vehicle. He noted that $20,000 was budgeted for vehicle expenses in 2021.

The council unanimously approved the purchase of a new, more fuel-efficient, city vehicle.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott also presented the council with a resolution establishing a program to charge mitigation rates for the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services by the fire department and for services provided or rendered.

Resolution No. 2021R-1 notes that the number of incidents that emergency services respond to continues to increase, that the department strives to maintain an effective response while keeping costs manageable, that raising real property tax to meet the increase in service demands "would not be fair when the responsible party(s) should be held accountable," and that the Anderson Fire Department desires to implement a fair and equitable procedure by which to collect said mitigation rates and a billing system in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines.

Mitigation rates will be based on actual costs of services and that which is usual, customary and reasonable. Claims shall be filed to the responsible party(s) through insurance carriers unless the circumstances require that the party(s) be billed directly. The resolution also allows the department's board to amend, revoke or add rules and regulations as deemed necessary.

The council waived the first and second readings and unanimously approved the passage of the resolution, effective immediately.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott provided the council with quotes for the purchase of dash cams in patrol vehicles. He said that the Stalker dash cams would integrate with the body cams and radars already used by officers. The cameras record 24/7 but -- when lights and sirens are activated -- they will begin recording from 30 seconds prior to activation to include the alleged violation. Each dash cam comes with a 5-year system warranty, a 3-year DVR warranty and professional installation at a price of $6,212.

Abbott requested one dash cam to be installed, with the remaining cams installed as time and budgeting allow. The council approved the purchase.

Abbott went on to speak about the department's K-9, Samson. He said that Samson has expressed discomfort getting into the patrol vehicle recently. His handler, Mike Willet, has taken Samson to the vet, where he was prescribed medication and rest. After returning to the job for a week, Samson's pain returned and Willet took him to a specialist in Tulsa.

The specialist theorized that Samson may have lumbosacral disease, which adversely impacts nerves that are connected to the spinal cord. Samson was prescribed one month of rest. Abbott said he is hopeful Samson will return to duty with no pain but told council members the next steps would involve an MRI and possible surgery.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported installing new electronic read meters along F Highway, rebuilding a jet rodder and a sludge pump. He noted that blowers need to be rebuilt in the wastewater plant before summer, as well.

Abbott presented the council with a bid of $27,357 for a total remodel of the police station, including electrical and paint. Council members requested two additional bids.

Abbott also reported that the department responded to 571 calls and made 200 traffic stops last month.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted a bid from Missouri Rural Water Association for the GPS mapping of the city's water system;

• Approved a $3,000 salary for Mike Schlessman, summer ball director, with the stipulation that concession stands will be cleaned after the season and a monthly expense report will be given to the council;

• Voted to purchase tablets for council members at a cost of $429.99 with a two-year protection plan at a cost of $69.99;

• Approved the full-time hiring of law enforcement officer Michael Akins along with a $0.48 raise;

• Granted a yearly allowance of $150 to city employees for the purchase of work boots;

• Switched uniform and laundry services from Cintas to CLEAN, effectively saving more than $300 annually;

• Paid bills in the amount of $116,364.78.