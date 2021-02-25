Anderson Elementary Gets Book Vending Machine

Sharing a love of literacy is the idea behind a new book vending machine at Anderson Elementary School.

Librarian Kariann Abbott said she saw one on social media and loved the thought of giving students a book as a reward for good behavior.

“I love the idea of rewarding with reading,” she said. “‘Hey, you did a good job; you get a book.’ Instead of getting a prize for reading, you get reading as a prize.”

She said she presented the idea to Principal Sarah Messley, and then she and some students presented the idea to the school board for approval. This occurred in March 2020, and the book vending machine was supposed to arrive shortly thereafter. However, it was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The school opened it during the last week of January, which was during One Book, One School week, in which the entire school reads the same book, Abbott said.

“It’s in the cafeteria. Students walk by. They see it and get excited about it and see the books in it,” she said.

The machine takes tokens rather than coins. It is an Inchy the Bookworm vending machine from a company in New York that makes all kinds of vending machines. It is filled with books from all grade levels, from picture books to chapter books, to capture the interest of all students.

“They get to select a book and keep it forever,” Abbott said. “They love it. They’ve been very excited. It’s fun to watch them stare as the book’s falling.”

Literacy is one of the school district’s main goals, Abbott said, and she hopes that by adding the new machine she is working toward instilling a love of reading in the students that will carry on as they grow.

“I hope to use it for many years to come,” she said.

“The book vending machine is an exciting addition to our school,” Messley said. “Literacy is a focus here at AES, and we are always looking for unique ways to reward remarkable behavior and hard work. The book vending machine is a great way to share the joys and rewards that can be found with a good book while recognizing the great choices that our Redbirds make every day.”