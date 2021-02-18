Last week's ice and this week's snow and cold have caused havoc with the schedule for the remaining of the season for both the girls' and boys' basketball teams at McDonald County High School.

Both teams were scheduled to play at Nevada on Feb. 12, but those games were postponed. Makeup games were then set for Feb. 17, but the forecast as of this writing makes that look doubtful.

The boys' team was then set to play its Big 8 Conference crossover game (against a team from the East Division in the same place as the team in the West Division) on Feb. 16. That game will now be played on Feb. 23 at the Mustangs' East Division opponent.

Bo Bergen, MCHS athletic director, said the crossover games "are a mess" to match teams because some teams have 2-3 divisional games left.

McDonald County's lone remaining regular season game is set for Feb. 19 at Mount Vernon.

The girls' team already made up one rescheduled game when it traveled to Lamar on Feb. 13 (see separate story) for a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 8 at MCHS.

The Lady Mustangs' crossover game that was set for Feb. 15 is now scheduled for Feb. 22 at MCHS.

The girls' team is also scheduled to travel to Mount Vernon, but on Feb. 18. In addition to the Nevada makeup game, the Lady Mustangs are set to travel to Joplin on Feb. 23 to close out the regular season.

Postseason play begins with districts on March 1. District teams are Logan Rogersville, Neosho, Monett and McDonald County. A seeding meeting was set for Feb. 17. The first round games will be played at the home of the higher seed.

McDonald County's other winter sport, boys and girls wrestling, is much clearer.

The Lady Mustangs' two sectional qualifiers travel to Harrisonville on Feb. 20 while the boys sectionals are set for Feb. 27 at Willard High School.