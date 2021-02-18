Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip last week that led to the arrest of an incompliant sex offender.

The tip claimed knowledge of a subject residing in McDonald County who is legally required to register as a sex offender but had failed to update his new address with the Sheriff's Office.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that 48-year-old, convicted sex offender Ronald Robert Belcher was residing in Noel. Deputies also learned that Belcher had earned the status of being a "non-compliant" offender at the Greene County Sheriff's Office -- where he was last registered as residing.

On Friday, Feb. 12, MCSO deputies conducted a Sex Offender Compliance check at the residence provided in the anonymous tip. Belcher was located inside the residence and was determined to be living at the location without registering with the proper authorities. Belcher is required to notify the Greene County Sheriff's Office or the McDonald County Sheriff's Office of his change of residence.

Belcher was immediately arrested and formally charged by the McDonald County Prosecutor's Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

He is currently being held at the McDonald County Detention Center with a $1,500 cash bond.