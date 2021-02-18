COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]