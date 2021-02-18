Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Succumbing to the cold by Megan Davis | February 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

COURTESY PHOTO/With temperatures reaching below zero for multiple days on end, the Elk River has succumbed to the cold as well and begun to freeze.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]

photo
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In order to thermoregulate during cold bouts of wintry weather, roadrunners can be found warming themselves in the sun. Although they are primarily depicted in desert scenes, roadrunners are at home in the Ozarks.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT