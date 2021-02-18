Courtesy photo Missouri Department of Highway Transportation officials show the specific location of the I-49 connect project in McDonald County.

A newly constructed bridge that will help facilitate future interstate access is now open.

The bridge, located on Route 90, reopened in early February, said Missouri Department of Highway Transportation officials.

Route 90 was closed in early November from Jane to Noel to build the bridge over a section of I-49 that is under construction, MoDOT officials said. The bridge and its interchanges are part of a bigger plan to aid traffic when the final five miles of I-49 connects Pineville to the Missouri/Arkansas line. The five-mile project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021, MoDOT officials said.

When the connector is complete, I-49 will stretch from Kansas City to Fort Smith.

Project Facts:

• Complete final five miles of I-49 in Missouri between Pineville and Missouri/Arkansas border

• Relocate four-lane divided highway to the west of existing Route 71

• New roadway will meet interstate standards with access only at interchanges

• New interchange at Missouri Route 90 west of Jane

• Funded by $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) federal grant

• Existing I-49 project was completed in December 2012

Project Timeline:

• Updating highway plans 2019-2020

• Award to contractor spring 2020

• Completion Sept. 30, 2021

• Total Project Cost: $70.3 million

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The view from the new Route 90 bridge shows progress being made for the I-49 connector project. The final five miles are scheduled to be completed in the fall. When finished, the project will stretch from Kansas City to Fort Smith.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The newly constructed bridge on Route 90, just west of Jane, is part of a larger project involving the I-49 connector project. The bridge was finished and the road reopened in early February, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.