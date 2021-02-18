Sharlene Creason-Bone

March 11, 1952

Feb. 6, 2021

Bessie Sharlene Creason-Bone, 68, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the University of Kansas Health Care System in Kansas City, Kan.

She was born March 11, 1952, in Pineville to Benjamin Leo and Wilma Bernice (Blevins) Hudson. She worked in the healthcare industry. She enjoyed crocheting. She married Dayne Creason on May 30, 1970; he preceded her in death in January 1990. She married Rocky Bone on July 20, 2012. She enjoyed church activities, playing the piano and singing at church. She was a member of the Whittenburg Church in Simsberry, Mo.

Survivors are her husband, Rocky Bone of the home; children, Anthony Creason (Latina) of Powell, Mo., Warren Creason (Rita) of Rocky Comfort, Mo.; siblings, Shirley Milleson, Geraldine Hudson, Olen Hudson, DeWayne Hudson, all of Pineville; sister-in-law, Marsha Stancell of Indianola, Okla.; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Jamey Cope and Pastor Warren Creason officiating. Burial followed in the Jane Cemetery in Jane, Mo.

Rose Ann Harmon

Oct. 27, 1929

Feb. 10, 2021

Rose Ann Harmon, 91, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Highland Health and Rehab Center in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Pottstown, Pa., to William and Rose Frick. She was raised and graduated high school in Pottstown; after which she enrolled and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Philadelphia. On Dec. 1, 1951, in Valley Forge, Pa., she married a young Marine from Noel, Dan Harmon. They returned to Noel in 1954 and involved themselves in the family businesses, Harmon Lumber Company, and the Noel Water Company. For a time, she served as the school nurse for the McDonald County School District. She was a talented oil painter, loved cats, playing the piano, cooking and entertaining friends and family. She was of the Episcopal faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan Harmon; and a sister, Eleanor Huff.

She is survived by one son, Mark Harmon of Bella Vista.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Hank Gorman officiating. Burial will follow in the Noel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

