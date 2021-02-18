Noel city officials canceled the Feb. 16 city council meeting, due to the weather, said Deby Hopping, the city clerk.
The meeting is re-scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the city hall, she said.
The meeting was initially set for Feb. 9 and has been rescheduled twice because of weather concerns.
