Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press White Rock and Pineville firefighters work to contain a house fire Monday afternoon at Little Missouri Hollow.

Fire destroyed a home on Little Missouri Hollow Monday afternoon.

White Rock and Pineville fire departments responded to the fire, said White Rock fire chief Jason Bowman. White Rock firefighters arrived on the scene within two minutes, he said. Pineville firefighters were just two minutes behind them, he added.

Fire crews initially viewed the single-story residential structure as 75% involved when they arrived, Bowman said.

The cause of the fire could not be determined because the structure was too destroyed, he added.

"Personnel did what they could, despite the cold weather," he said.

Pineville mayor and Pineville assistant fire chief Gregg Sweeten said crews responded quickly to the fire. Firefighters braved the freezing temperatures to fight the fire, he said, but the house was a total loss.

Nichole Huntley has launched an online fundraiser for her parents, Donna and Jim Huntley, who lost their home and their cars.

She is hoping to raise $3,000 to help pay for the clothes, food, a rental, and more.

"They have a long road to recovery but have a strong army behind them," she posted.

Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press A house that caught fire on Little Missouri Hollow on Monday afternoon has been deemed a total loss, said White Rock Fire Department Chief Jason Bowman. Cause of fire could not be determined because the structure was too destroyed, he said.