Goodman City Council Meeting Rescheduled February 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Goodman City Council meeting, set for Feb. 16, was canceled because of the weather, said Georgia Holtz, city clerk. The meeting will be rescheduled for a date next week.

