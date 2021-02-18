Division I

The following cases were filed:

Halie L. Cross vs. Larry C. Cross. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Cassie J. Gonzalez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jose C. Gonzalez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cassie J. Gonzalez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Shelby K. Potter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Timothy P. Wald. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Natalie M. Hubbell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin Otero. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Emily E. Bomball. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James P. Fulton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michelle M. Mullenax. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mason J. McAllister. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Venus L. Marion. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carolyn M. Miles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karla N. Essary. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ronald L. Donald. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody R. McLavey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca L. Mauch. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Rachel L. Fitchue. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austen T. Cole. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Isaac E. Colunga. Failed to affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Chelsie L. Bresee. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lane G. Hutchinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephen E. Beck. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Denise R. McCormick vs. Michael H. McCormick. Judgment of dissolution.

Lacey S. Luttrell vs. Tyler J. Luttrell. Judgment of dissolution.

Lana J. Leach vs. Gregory A. Leach. Judgment of dissolution.

Steve L. Smith vs. Linda L. Smith. Judgment of dissolution.

Mitchell Callahan vs. Samantha Callahan. Judgment of dissolution.

Micaela M. Davies vs. Talison D. Davies. Judgment of dissolution.

Juanetta B. Barnhardt vs. Randy J. Barnhardt. Judgment of dissolution.

Josefina Y. Cacarias vs. Fredrico Estaban. Judgment of dissolution.

Brittney J. Polk vs. Brandon A. Polk. Judgment of dissolution.

Gary L. Wallain vs. Elisa S. Armstrong. Judgment of dissolution.

Miguel A. Gutierrez vs. Griselda Gutierrez. Judgment of dissolution.

Joseph C. Sneed vs. Georgia R. Sneed. Judgment of dissolution.

Scotty W. Hatfield vs. Amber R. Hatfield. Judgment of dissolution.

Ashley N. Rankin vs. Joshua D. Robinson. Judgment of dissolution.

Frank A. Forsythe vs. Angela R. Forsythe. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

David A. New. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $25.

Regina Lynn Perry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jason R. Pope. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Shelby K. Potter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Troy C. Robbins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Gina L. Roughton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Thea Jean Rush. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Tareena L. Sanchez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Chelsey L. Schmicher. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Sean A. Slinkard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Eric L. Spence. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Chance D. Strickler. Person 21 years old or less operate moving non-commercial motor vehicle while sending/reading/texting on mobile electronic. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Enoch Tokjen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Britteny Nicole Townsend. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Steven Eric Tramell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Elida Trigueros. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Timothy P. Wald. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Leanne L. Ware. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Michael D. Whalen. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Shelby Layne Whaley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sammy L. Whiteside. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion. Guilty plea. Fine of $25.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Cesar Saldivar. Breach of contract.

Albert L. Chapman vs. Simmons Foods, Inc. Property damage.

Discover Bank vs. Jimmy Killion. Contract -- other.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Susan McKee. Breach of contract.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Farrah Russo. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Devin House. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Marcio R. Laffiteau. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Racheal Akins. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. William David Webb. Breach of contract.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Austin Lane. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. David M. Sarratt. Breach of contract.

American Express National Bank vs. Dawn Long. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Andrew Nicoletti. Suit on account.

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Amithyst Ragland. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Courtney R. Mills et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Melissa Tucker. Animal abuse.

Paul R. Cline. Trespassing.

Cory R. Hickman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tatum N. Anderson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roger Ray Gates. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Reagan A. Despain. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Timothy Wayne Bruce. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Antriksha Verman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bradley J. Donahoo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert J. McDonald. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Dien Usenuku. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Robert C. Sykes. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Ricky Wayne Merchant Jr. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jose N. Cecilio. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

John G. Stephens. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Hunter Dylan Escajeda. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection or railroad grade crossing.

Teena C. Sagely. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Tamara L. Elsey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesse O. Melton. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching form opposite direction when turning left.

Felonies:

Jonathon E. Jackson. Domestic assault.

Tommy H. Jackson. Domestic assault.

Bruce A. Goodwin. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anthony L. Hires. Forgery.

Tina Waits. Burglary.

Brandon J. Lipp. Sodomy.

Justin Scott Sutcliffe. DWI -- alcohol.

Sean Paul Roberts. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Discover Bank vs. Billy Morris. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Traci A. Mortensen. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kendra L. Moxley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Tabitha A. Myers et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Justin K. Myers. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Colton W. Newburn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Audrey M. Noponen. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Kristy G. Oldham et al. Unlawful detainer.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Nancy Overstreet. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Emily R. Pease. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lesdihna Peter. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jesse J. Poe. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Gerald W. Qualls. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sabrina L. Reeves. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLP vs. Allen Richie et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Stephen W. Roller. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

National Credit Adjusters, LLC vs. David Ruark. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bank of America vs. Jennifer A. Saldana. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin Schoening. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Sabrina Sherwood. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia Smith. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

First Book Investments, LLC vs. Larry L. Smith. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Rene Soulier. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management vs. Melissa A. Stettnisch. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Callie Tanner et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Brett Thomas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Twyla R. Thomas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mark Tillman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Heather Timtiman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Keith M. Titus et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Luz Torresespino. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Donnaka D. Wagner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Ginger Warren. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Peggy L. Watts. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Debra Webb. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Asset Acceptance vs. Robert L. Welborn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jamie Weller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Harvey Whitehill. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investment vs. Cara M. Williamson et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Chad Wilson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kristi Winfrey. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Douglas Wofford. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Carol Wood. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Michael Wyman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ronda Young. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jackie L. Burleson vs. Mike Ford et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. William J. Hess. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Johnny Johnston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Jim Ahrens et al. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Jolene J. Ford et al. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Lorie R. Phillips. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Lloyd D. Reynolds. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Keny J. Tucker et al. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Pat J. Worley. Quiet title. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Moses Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Nangako Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jacqueline Nava. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jeffrey M. Necessary. Take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit by non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $410.50.

Destiny O'Brien. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kevin Otero. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Austin D. Outt. Operate motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $146.

Rose Par. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Normilda N. Paxtorbarillas. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $74.50.

Saturnino A. Pecina. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Timothy T. Pelican. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Reynaldo Perez. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Sara I. Pla. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Mya Poe. Take deer in closed season. Guilty plea. Fine of $244.50.

Sebastian Pulido-Espinosa. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Joey S. Pulliam. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Mariah Putnam. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Bailee J. Randolph. Exceeded posted speed limit, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,250.

Anthony Raper. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Shannon S. Ray. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Terri L. Reasner. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Edwin Recinos. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Derek L. Reeves. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Aileah G. Righter. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $700. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brenton Robinson. Property damage and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason D. Roe. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Eskel D. Ross. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Neileen A. Saimon. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Hilda L. Salazar. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Olivia C. Samson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lorenzo D. Silos. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Gabriel Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Michael Joseph Smith. Failure to check deer as prescribed. Guilty plea. Fine of $74.50.

Misshay J. Smith. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Pamela E. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jose L. Solis Raymundo. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jimmie Spradling. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Miranda D. Styles. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Trent E. Swartzentruber. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Enoch Tokjen. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Elida Trigueros. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.50.

Melissa Tucker. Animal abuse. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Edgar A. Urena Miron. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Christopher J. Walker. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Devin M. Walsh. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $227.

Evelyn Wantland. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brandon K. West. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Dustin S. Wheatley. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jessica M. Whittington. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Patrick Wiley. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Alice Marie Woolard. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Nicholas J. Woolard. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amanda Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Trenton Ziemianin. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Felonies:

Skyler R. Peters. Trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Vickie L. Ward. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

David A. Watkins. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Victor H. Williams. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.