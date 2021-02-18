This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 17

Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 18, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jan. 18

Loretta Ann Kirch, 56, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person

Matthew Myers, 34, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, expired plates and driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint

Jeremy Michael Roshto, 32, Elk City, Okla., drunkenness or drinking in certain places prohibited

Jan. 19

Kenneth Armstrong, 49, Pineville, failure to register as a sex offender

Jake David Cline, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Kenneth Allen Farr, 57, Pineville, domestic assault

Regina Lynn Perry, 42, Rogers, Ark., unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, expired plates, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Brandi Pearl York, 25, Pineville, theft/stealing

Jan. 20

Bucky Eugene Bowers, 44, Anderson, trespassing

Carlos Cesar I. Deleon, 18, Carthage, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Christopher L. Hall, 36, Neosho, theft/stealing

Jan. 21

Fred Richmen, 31, Neosho, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Jan. 22

Ani Anison, 21, Noel, trespassing

Christian Aaron Blackmore, 27, Bentonville, Ark., pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Christopher Randall Longan, 38, Miami, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Rudolfo Elias Marroquin-Lopez, 30, Southwest City, domestic assault

Leonidas A. Mendez, 23, Purdy, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Jan. 23

Sierra Rachel Bolt, 28, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Coy Chance Cawood, 47, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Matthew Rian Ray Hackett, 24, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive

A.J. Joseph, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Nicolette Paige Pierce, 24, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and exceeded posted speed limit