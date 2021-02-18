This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 17
Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 18, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 33, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jan. 18
Loretta Ann Kirch, 56, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person
Matthew Myers, 34, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, expired plates and driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint
Jeremy Michael Roshto, 32, Elk City, Okla., drunkenness or drinking in certain places prohibited
Jan. 19
Kenneth Armstrong, 49, Pineville, failure to register as a sex offender
Jake David Cline, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Kenneth Allen Farr, 57, Pineville, domestic assault
Regina Lynn Perry, 42, Rogers, Ark., unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, expired plates, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Brandi Pearl York, 25, Pineville, theft/stealing
Jan. 20
Bucky Eugene Bowers, 44, Anderson, trespassing
Carlos Cesar I. Deleon, 18, Carthage, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Christopher L. Hall, 36, Neosho, theft/stealing
Jan. 21
Fred Richmen, 31, Neosho, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Jan. 22
Ani Anison, 21, Noel, trespassing
Christian Aaron Blackmore, 27, Bentonville, Ark., pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Christopher Randall Longan, 38, Miami, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Rudolfo Elias Marroquin-Lopez, 30, Southwest City, domestic assault
Leonidas A. Mendez, 23, Purdy, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Jan. 23
Sierra Rachel Bolt, 28, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Coy Chance Cawood, 47, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Matthew Rian Ray Hackett, 24, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive
A.J. Joseph, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Nicolette Paige Pierce, 24, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and exceeded posted speed limit