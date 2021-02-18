MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following wet weather, light snow and freezing temperatures, McDonald County first responders were inundated with rescue and roll-over calls last week. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer could still be found belly-up alongside the eastbound lane of Highway H.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following wet weather, light snow and freezing temperatures, McDonald County first responders were inundated with rescue and roll-over calls last week. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer could still be found belly-up alongside the eastbound lane of Highway H.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following wet weather, light snow and freezing temperatures, McDonald County first responders were inundated with rescue and roll-over calls last week. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer could still be found belly-up alongside the eastbound lane of Highway H.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following wet weather, light snow and freezing temperatures, McDonald County first responders were inundated with rescue and roll-over calls last week. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer could still be found belly-up alongside the eastbound lane of Highway H.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]