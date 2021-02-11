Southwest City's board of alderman tossed around ideas on Tuesday night regarding how to handle an ongoing leak that has not been remedied by the landlord at the property.

City Clerk Krystal Austen spoke on behalf of Heather Burden, the tenant at 508 Birkes Street. Austen explained that Burden was notified of the leak when it was found in July 2020 and has been reminded multiple times of the high usage. Within the last few months, Burden has told Austen that the landlord has been contacted, but there have been no repairs made as of yet.

Austen confirmed that Burden has been making regular monthly payments in amounts that would cover normal usage prior to the leak, but has been unable to make a dent in the balance associated with the leak.

"She's doing her due diligence to try and get it taken care of," Austen said.

Burden's water bill currently sits at $1,407.93.

The council agreed to reach out to the landlord and inquire about when he was notified and when he plans to take action.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls and one motor vehicle accident. Clark also said that three city employees are scheduled to attend training for their pyrotechnics licenses on March 27 in Jacksonville, Ark. He said that an upgraded fireworks shooting system will be available for review during the training.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued eleven tickets, taken two reports and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been clearing trash on city streets and repairing damaged stop signs along Birkes Street. Clark noted that the standby clarifier at the wastewater treatment plant is still under repair and sludge is slated to be hauled as soon as possible.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted a letter of engagement with KPM CPAs to conduct the 2020 audit;

• Granted a business license to Brent Beachly of Beachly Pest Control;

• Approved an add-on permit for Veronica Martinez, of 303 W. Comanche Street, to add three covered porches to her home;

• Accepted a sealed bid in the amount of $3,000 for the 2013 Dodge Charger and agreed to utilize those funds to install a cage in the department's other patrol vehicle;

• Hired a ball program director and assistant city clerk;

• Paid bills in the amount of $11,860.92.