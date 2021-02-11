McDonald County Republican Club members are looking forward to meeting and helping out the community. The club has taken a short break during the covid-19 pandemic, but members are now focused on raising money for scholarships and reuniting for some good causes.

"We're trying to get back on track," said Erin Willis, club president.

The club plans to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Pineville Community Center. Funds raised that night at the dinner will benefit the organization's scholarship fund, which awards three $750 scholarships, Willis said.

When the club hosts a regular monthly meeting with dinner, other organizations have the opportunity to raise money as well. Funds raised for the dinner -- at $10 each -- benefits that particular cause. Several organizations have taken advantage of the chance to raise badly-needed funds, as well as spread the word about their cause. The high school band, Project Graduation, 4H, and the drug court treatment program are just some of the organizations which have benefited from the dinner, Willis said.

Organizations also have the opportunity to give a presentation about their mission. Some choose to host an auction at the meeting's end, she added.

The evening is well spent for Republican Club members as well.

"It's a good way to gain information about what's going on in the community," Willis said.

Willis has served one year of a two-year term. She previously served as a member for quite some time before taking the reins from her dad, Bill Dobbs.

She said the group doesn't necessarily support proposed legislation, rather, the Republican Central Committee has more of those functions. That committee meets separately from the club, she said.

The monthly meetings, once they resume, offer a chance to get to know neighbors, learn about community programs, raise some money, and fellowship with "like-minded members," Willis said.

For Alissa Hendricks, the meetings are a true opportunity to promote and educate others about the drug court treatment program.

"We plan to continue to participate in the Republican Club dinners as an annual program fundraiser," said Hendricks, who serves as treatment court administrator.

The program has had "great success in fundraising" at the Republican meetings. Most recently, two graduates spoke about their successes, which capped a great evening, she said.

Money raised is used for substance use treatment costs, mental health treatment costs, medications for a participant who is uninsured, drug testing costs, medical and dental needs of uninsured participants, and much more, she said.

"All funds donated by the Republican Club members stay local and help fellow McDonald County citizens improve their lives," she said.

Anyone who is interested in joining the club, or hosting a dinner to raise funds at the meetings, may call Willis at 479-223-2890.