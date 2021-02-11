Gayla Ann Johnson

Sept. 23, 1941

Feb. 3, 2021

Gayla Ann Johnson, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born Sept. 23, 1941, to Quinton and Wanda Barker in Elm Springs, Ark. She graduated from Springdale High School in 1959 and worked for Jones Truck Lines in Springdale, Ark. She married Jack Johnson on Dec. 23, 1965. They were married 45 years and operated a cattle farm in Jane, Mo. She also worked in the travel industry until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, sewing, pottery and painting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, on Feb. 3, 2010; and a sister, Sarah Cotton.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Johnson (Andrea) of Jane; one daughter, Julie Allman (Mark) Anderson, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends was held Saturday, Feb. 6, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel with a celebration of life. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Bella Vista, Ark., or Adult Day NWA, Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Debra J. Yousey

Nov. 5, 1956

Jan. 28, 2020

Debra J Yousey, 64, of Noel, Mo., died Jan. 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Nov. 5, 1956, to Robert "Bub" Yousey and Lula Mae Yousey (Patterson) in Bentonville, Ark. She spent many years working at RTW as a machine operator and then PGI. After retiring for medical reasons, she took on the job of being a full-time grandma. She enjoyed dancing, music, nature watching, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Dawn Bakema; her mother, Lula Mae Palmer; father, Robert "Bub" Yousey; and grandmother, Opal Patterson.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Buss of Noel; son-in-law, Dennis Bakema of Centerton, Ark.; brother, Rick Yousey (Keena) of Springdale, Ark.; and five grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later time.

Cremation arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.