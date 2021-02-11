Neosho defeated the McDonald County seventh grade boys' basketball team, 38-24, on Feb. 4 at Neosho Junior High School.

Cael Carlin scored eight points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were J.P. Clarkson with four points, Yefry Archaga and Wyatt Gordon with three each and Ryder Martin, Eric Howard and A.J. Mead all with two each.

In the B game, Neosho claimed a 40-18 decision.

McDonald County was led by Jose Garcia with nine points, followed by Sam Pacheco with five and Kole Lewis and Kohl Arnold with two each.

Nevada claimed a 40-32 win over McDonald County on Feb. 2 at Pineville Elementary School.

Carlin scored 10 points and Brodie Roessler added nine to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Gordon with five points, Clarkson with four, and Martin and Archaga had two each.

Nevada added a 22-20 win in the B game.

McDonald County was led by Garcia with nine points, followed by Arnold with six, Lewis and Casey Tuttle two each and Pacheco one.

Eighth Grade

Neosho outscored McDonald County eighth grade boys 17-12 in the second half to break an 11-11 halftime tie for a 28-23 win on Feb. 4 at Neosho Intermediate School.

Johnny Miller led the Mustangs with seven points, followed by Trey Hardin with five points, Kylien Gottfried and Peyton O'Neill four each and Anthony D'Amico three.

McDonald County claimed a 21-19 win in the B game.

Tyce Hardin led McDonald County with six points, followed by Jace Thomas with five, Stone Ogden four and Mackayn Daniels and Malosi Josef three each.

The Nevada Tigers pulled away in the second half to claim a 33-18 win on Feb. 2 at Anderson Middle School.

Nevada led just 7-4 after the first quarter and 13-6 at halftime before outsourcing McDonald County 20-12 in the second half.

Adrian Silvester scored 11 points to lead McDonald County, followed by O'Neill with three points and Miller and D'Amico two each.

McDonald County claimed a lopsided win in the B game, holding Nevada to just a single point in each half on the way to a 37-2 win.

Esiel Antwone led McDonald County with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Thomas with eight points, Jarrett McCool with seven, Ogden six, Tim Pagel three, Gottfried two and Tyce Hardin one.