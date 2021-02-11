SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A new storage facility under construction in Jane will add approximately 450 storage units for customers.

The facility, located at the corner of Neff Basore Drive and I-49 in Jane, features seven buildings on approximately nine acres, said Jeff Junkin, owner of Junkin Construction.

The Little Rock (Ark.)-based company is the project's general contractor, he said.

The company has been involved since the beginning of the project, Junkin said. Crew members started in April, prepping the site. Sharp Properties of Bentonville owns the land and the storage units, he said.

Last week, several Consolidated Steel Group crew members, based out of Bentonville, Ark., worked on the site office's interior.

Junkin said the project should be complete around March 1 to March 15.

His company specializes in small commercial construction, from apartments to office buildings. The company builds a number of mini-storage units, he said.

