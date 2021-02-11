Sign in
Jane Storage Facility Nears Completion February 11, 2021 at 8:26 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A new storage facility under construction in Jane will add approximately 450 storage units for customers.

The facility, located at the corner of Neff Basore Drive and I-49 in Jane, features seven buildings on approximately nine acres, said Jeff Junkin, owner of Junkin Construction.

The Little Rock (Ark.)-based company is the project's general contractor, he said.

The company has been involved since the beginning of the project, Junkin said. Crew members started in April, prepping the site. Sharp Properties of Bentonville owns the land and the storage units, he said.

Last week, several Consolidated Steel Group crew members, based out of Bentonville, Ark., worked on the site office's interior.

Junkin said the project should be complete around March 1 to March 15.

His company specializes in small commercial construction, from apartments to office buildings. The company builds a number of mini-storage units, he said.

photo
SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junkin Construction, a Little Rock, Ark.-based company, serves as general contractor for the storage unit facility under construction. The project will be complete in March, said Jeff Junkin, Junkin Construction owner.
photo
SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The new storage facility in Jane features seven buildings across a nine-acre plat. Construction officials say the project will be complete in March.

