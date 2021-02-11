Officials with the Farmers to Families effort worked out a logistical kink this week as the USDA-led effort moves into a different phase.

The hand-up program enables suppliers to deliver food to hubs, which then bring the free food to families who desperately need help.

The local effort, headed up in Neosho at Monark Southern Baptist Church, recently entered phase five. Distribution has been going smoothly, said the Rev. Melvin Stapp. This week, however, volunteers re-adjusted the number of boxes available to McDonald County neighbors after learning the main supplier had extra product.

"Adjustments were made this week," Stapp said. "We can only provide so many boxes to McDonald County because of the guidelines," he said. "The same supplier had a couple of unexpected loads."

Distribution levels should return to the regular allotment next week, he said.

Weather also wreaked havoc this week. Monday's shipment was delayed due to weather, he said. The truck driver from Kansas City was waylaid alongside the road because of icy driving conditions, church officials said.

In spite of changing weather conditions and other challenges that arise, Stapp believes the project is operating fairly well.

A new outdoor pavilion provides a much-needed respite from the weather. Gravel soon will be placed and some other small tasks accomplished. Stapp feels the new pavilion helps facilitate a smooth transition of loading up supplies.

"We have to make allowances for the ice," he said, referring to this week's dicey weather.

The food distribution network ranges from Chicago, Ill., to Memphis, Tenn., to parts of Oklahoma. Locally, food is delivered weekly to the church in Neosho. The church services a 10-county area, including north to Nevada, south to the Arkansas state line, and south of Monett.

Locally, several volunteers from McDonald County drive up to Neosho, get the boxes of food and milk, and then bring them back for distribution at various spots.

One of the best ways to stay informed on a daily basis regarding delays or changes is to access Monark Southern Baptist Church on social media, Stapp said.

Neighbors also are encouraged to stay in contact with their food distribution access point in McDonald County, he said.